The Great Bend Bat Cats first look at the Cheney Diamond Dawgs this season will have to wait until Sunday. The two teams were scheduled to play Saturday night in Cheney, but due to high winds that damaged part of the outfield fence at Cheney’s ballpark, the game had to be postponed.

The two teams will play on Sunday afternoon in Great Bend at 3:00 p.m.

Great Bend is 5-4 in Sunflower League action while the Diamond Dawgs lead the SCL West Division with a record of 9-1.