Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin – Wet Weather Wrap-up – Part II

At least the precipitation this past week was spottier. Progress is slowly being made. Wheat is maturing and the cooler/wetter than normal conditions allowed wheat to mature instead of finishing quickly. This really matters with a later than normal crop. Today is June 16th and over the last decade or so, wheat harvest was well under way in Kansas. It will be interesting to see what protein levels and test weights are after all the rain this spring. Likely, some lower protein levels and test weights but time will tell.

Let’s wrap-up our discussion of the effects of the wet, cool spring on the 2019 crop year with a discussion of soybeans and sorghum.

First, this discussion depends on how soon a producer can resume operations in the field or at least is able to work around mud holes. Second, this discussion is an agronomic, not an economic one. Producers must take into account factors such as crop insurance, government programs, program signup/cutoff dates, and finally any potential impact on their APH (average production history).

If mobile fertilizers such as nitrogen, sulfur, and to an extent potassium were applied prior to the rains, it would be a good idea to soil test and see what is present and where. Especially nitrogen and on sandier soils – sulfur. In addition, these thoughts are based on the ability to control weed pressure and start with a clean field. Fortunately, current soil moisture and temperature conditions should allow for rapid germination.

If ground was prepared for corn (fertilizer and herbicide) butt not planted or was planted and lost due to wet conditions or large sections were lost, there are two options. For spots, if large enough, surrounded by decent corn and dry enough to not make a mess, wither try and plant a shorter season corn to maintain the rotation or at the least try to control weeds as practical. For larger areas or entire fields, the best option is sorghum, depending on the herbicide program. While mid-June, unless the area experiences an early fall, planting a mid-maturity sorghum should allow for decent yield potential and adequate time for the crop to mature. Except on sandier ground, it might be wise to bump up the seeding rate for weed control and yield. This has the advantage of maintaining a grass crop, works around potential fertilizer and herbicide problems presented by soybeans, and is fine for ethanol production. The downside is some potential difficulty is going back to wheat this fall. If wheat planting is planned, it might be wise to shift to an early maturing variety, bump up the seeding rate, and pay attention to potential herbicide restrictions.

If the ground isn’t limited by fertilizer or herbicide programs, soybeans are still a good option and if plated within the next week, it shouldn’t be necessary to move to an earlier maturity unless a producer had order mid to late group IV soybeans. After next weekend, it would likely be prudent to move to a mid to late group III soybean, especially if trying to plant wheat this fall. As we move to the end of June, the beans should be viewed as a double-crop instead of a full season crop.

For all of this, it might pay to look at the long-term temperature and precipitation forecast when deciding.