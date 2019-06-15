USD 428 provides resources to report bullying

In May, the USD 428 Board of Education received the first reading of the Bullying Prevention Plan. In June, the school board passed the revised plan to reflect current bullying prevention guidelines.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says there are not many changes except the district now provides more resources to those that feel they’re being bullied. Many cases of reported bullying may be labeled something else once examined.

“Almost every situation that comes to a principal or teacher is that a kid is being bullied,” Popp said. “Many times when we investigate we find out it is two kids that have a conflict. Less than half or a third is actual bullying.”

If bullying continues at any district school, there are increased types of discipline for children. Typically, the first interaction following a bullying report includes a conversation with the child and their parents.

“Are there some things that happen at home that are not the school’s purview?” Popp questioned. “It becomes complicated to know how far we can extend our reach to discipline things that may have actually happened at home.”

Parents or students can also report bullying online at greatbendschools.net.