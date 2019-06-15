Sunday Weather

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.