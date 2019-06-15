Sunday Weather

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.