Saturday Sports Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Dexter Fowler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer moments after Paul DeJong's tying shot in the eighth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 9-5 to sweep an odd double feature. Hours earlier, DeJong helped the Cardinals complete a rally that started the night before, grounding an RBI single against Edwin Díaz in the 10th inning of a 5-4 win. The series opener Thursday was suspended following 8 1/2 innings, and St. Louis needed 18 minutes to complete the victory.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Garver’s two-run homer in the eighth inning snapped a scoreless tie, and Kyle Gibson gave up two hits in eight innings in the Minnesota Twins’ 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Garver’s 11th home run of the season was deep to the berm in center field off Kansas City reliever Jake Diekman (0-4) after Max Kepler had walked.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arkansas has tried to move on from the foul ball that dropped and cost the Razorbacks the national championship last year. The Razorbacks have returned to the College World Series and will open Saturday night against Florida State. Pitcher Isaiah Campbell said it left some of his teammates with a sense of unfinished business. The CWS opens Saturday afternoon with Michigan playing Texas Tech. Sunday games pit Louisville against Vanderbilt and Auburn against Mississippi State.

National Headlines

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Gary Woodland has a two-stroke lead over Justin Rose heading into the third round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Woodland fired a 6-under 65 that leaves him 9 under for the tournament, breaking the record for best score in an Open at Pebble Beach. Louis Oosthuizen (WUHST’-hy-zehn) is at minus-6 following a 1-under 70. He’s one ahead of Rory McIlroy and Aaron Wise.

DENVER (AP) _ Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has died at 75 just under two months before his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bowlen bought the team in 1984 and transformed it from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar TV deals. He had Alzheimer’s for several years.

UNDATED (AP) _ A Florida judge has cleared the attorneys representing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft of contempt of court allegations filed against them after a hearing on his misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charge. Judge Leonard Hanser on Friday rejected prosecutors’ request that he find attorneys Alex Spiro and William Burck in contempt. Hanser said any problems prosecutors have with the pair should be taken up with their states’ bar associations.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Texas 7 Cincinnati 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 13 Baltimore 2

Final Tampa Bay 9 L-A Angels 4

Final Cleveland 13 Detroit 4

Final Chi White Sox 10 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Houston 15 Toronto 2

Final Minnesota 2 Kansas City 0

Final Seattle 9 Oakland 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 5 N-Y Mets 4, 10 Innings

Final Washington 7 Arizona 3

Final Pittsburgh 11 Miami 0

Final St. Louis 9 N-Y Mets 5

Final Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 8

Final San Diego 16 Colorado 12, 12 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Chi Cubs 3

Final San Francisco 5 Milwaukee 3