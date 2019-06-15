Officer in critical condition after shot while transporting prisoner

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. —The Daviess County prosecuting attorney has charged 38-year-old James Aaron Griffin in Friday’s shooting of a NW Missouri police officer with Assault First Degree; Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use Of A Weapon, according to Daviess County Emergency Management and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Daviess County Emergency Management reported the Trenton Police Officer was still in critical but stable condition.

————–

By BRENT MARTIN

St. Joseph Post

A female Trenton police officer has been shot and gravely wounded while transporting a prisoner to St. Joseph for a mental evaluation.

The prisoner was also wounded.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is declining to identify the officer, but reports she is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach.

The patrol says the Trenton officer was taking 38-year-old Jamey Griffin to St. Joseph Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 69 for a mental evaluation at Mosaic Life Care. A struggle occurred in route inside the vehicle. The officer suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Griffin was shot in the hand. He was restrained.