Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

June 17, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Cereal Malt Beverage License:

-Per K.S.A. 41-2702, no retailer shall sell any cereal malt beverage without having secured a license for that business. When a business is located in the unincorporated portion of the County, that application shall be made to the Board of County Commissioners. Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present an application for Terry Ray Miller, d/b/a Miller Time LLC.

B. COUNTY ENGINEER: Award of Contract – Reinforced Concrete Box Culverts – Barton / Pawnee County line:

-The County accepted bids until 11:00 a.m., June 4, 2019, for the construction of two Reinforced Concrete Box culverts on the county line west of Pawnee Rock. Four contractors submitted bids. Kirkham Michael, the project design firm, estimated the project cost would be $147,994.00. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will ask that the Commission award a contract for construction. It is noted that Barton County will pay for the project with Special Bridge Funds, with Pawnee County providing a 50 percent reimbursement.

C. HEALTH DEPARTMENT: Contract with Wichita State University, Community Engagement Institute – Survey Work for the Opioid Crisis Response Grant:

-Community members in Barton County, Kansas, including the Health Department and Central Kansas Community Corrections, understand the impact that opioids have on the community. The Barton County Health Department, working with Juvenile Services and Rise Up, received Kansas Opioid Overdose Crisis Response Cooperative agreement funding. Barton County has collaborated with the Wichita State University, Community Engagement Institute to develop, conduct and summarize the beliefs of Barton County residents in regard to opioid abuse, misuse, treatment and recovery. Shelly Schneider, Health Director, will ask that the Commission authorize expending $2,500.00 from the opioid grant to begin the survey work.

D. JUVENILE SERVICES: Vehicle Replacement:

-The Juvenile Services Department accepted bids for the replacement of a 2009 Toyota Camry until June 11, 2019. The bid request was for a mid-sized car in good mechanical condition with less than 30,000 miles. Mike Daniel, Assistant Director, will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Budget Request – Joanne Wondra, Family Crisis Center

10:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:15 a.m. – Budget Discussions – Mr. Hathcock, Ms. Zimmerman and Matt Patzner, Finance Officer

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health Department are scheduled for June 20, 2019.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019.

