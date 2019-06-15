Finnup Foundation provides grant to Smoky Hills Public Television

BUNKER HILL, KS – The Finnup Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills Public Television with a grant for $25,000.

This grant will provide educational resources to the children of the following counties; Finney, Hamilton, Hodgeman, Lane, Gray, Kearny and Scott Counties.

“We are extremely grateful for the Finnup Foundation’s generous support of Smoky Hills Public Television’s educational mission,” said Kelli King, Smoky Hills Public Television Director of Finance and Administration. “We are extremely happy to be able to provide the children of southwest Kansas with valuable educational resources!”

The Finnup Foundation Trust was established in 1977 by siblings Frederick Finnup and Isabel Finnup, who carried on the legacy of generosity that was modeled by their father, George Finnup, and their grandfather, Frederick Finnup. The Finnup family’s interest in families, youth, education and conservation is expressed through the gifts to many organizations in the community.

Smoky Hills Public Television serves 71 counties in central and western Kansas and has been named the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Non-Metro Station of the Year, broadcasting 64 commercial-free hours per week of educational programming.