Employee hospitalized after leg trapped by auger at Kan. grain elevator

COWLEY COUNTY — One person was injured in a grain elevator accident Friday in Cowley County.

Just before 3:30p.m. Winfield Fire/EMS, Cowley County Sheriff’s Department, and the Kansas Highway Patrol were dispatched to for an industrial accident at the Valley Coop Kellogg Branch located at 16101 23rd Road, Winfield, according to Winfield Fire Chief Chad Mayberry.

Once on scene, rescue crews found an employee of the facility inside a metal grain bin with one lower leg entrapped in an auger. Emergency crews began working to free the victim’s leg from the auger while initiating patient care.

The patient was responsive and in stable condition. Due to the severity of the entanglement, crews contacted Wesley Medical Center to request a trauma surgeon to respond to the scene for consultation.

The surgeon was transported to the scene by Eagle Med via helicopter.

Just before 5p.m., rescue crews were able to remove the victim from the grain bin. EagleMed arrived on scene with the surgeon and the patient was transferred to their care and transported to Wesley Medical.

Authorities released no additional details on the incident early Saturday.