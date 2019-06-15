Driver in 1938 pickup dies in crash with semi on Kan. highway

SHERIDAN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Sheridan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1938 Ford pickup driven by Daniel J. Rempel, 70, McCook, Nebraska., was southbound on U.S. 83 two miles east of Selden.

The vehicle ran into the side of a southbound 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Tamang, Dik Pal Tamang, 37, Fargo, North Dakota.

The semi swerved to avoid the accident. The Ford ran into the trailer and was hit by the duals of the trailer.

EMS transported both drivers to the Sheridan County Health Complex where Rempel died. Tamang was wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP. The 1938 Ford did not have seat belts.