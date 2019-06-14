Wichita State basketball player jailed for alleged theft

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a member of the Wichita State men’s basketball team after a Thursday arrest.

Teddy Allen, 21, was arrested Thursday in the 1700 Block of North Gentry in Wichita, according to the Wichita Police Department Booking report. He was jailed on requested charges that include theft of property or services and criminal damage to property.

He posted bond and was no longer in custody Thursday morning, according to online Sedgwick County jail records.

Allen was the Nebraska Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 2017, according to the bio from Wichita State. He sat out last season per NCAA rules after he transferred to Wichita State from West Virginia. He appeared in 35 games for the Mountaineers.