Wichita Sluggers sweep Bat Bats

Entering their double header with the Great Bend Bat Cats in Hillsboro Thursday, the Wichita Sluggers were 0-7 in Sunflower League action. They are now 2-7 after sweeping the Bat Cats on the home field of the Tabor College Blue Jays.

The Sluggers took game one 6-0 as Great Bend managed only two hits, then won game two 5-4. The Bat Cats led 3-0 after two and a half innings but the Sluggers scored 1 in the third and fourth innings, 2 in the fifth and 1 more in the sixth to take a 5-3 lead. Great Bend would score 1 in the top of the seventh but came up short in their attempt to either tie or take the lead.

Great Bend is now 6-5 overall and 5-3 in league play, tied for second in the Sunflower West with Hutchinson, three games behind first place Cheney who they play Saturday night on the road. The two reams play Sunday night at Al Burns Field.