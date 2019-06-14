Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.