Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.