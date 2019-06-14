USD 428 teacher appointments & resignations

A copy of the personnel report approved by the USD 428 Board of Education on June 10, 2019.
Licensed Teacher Appointments
Ms. Taylor Holstrom, Teacher of Kindergarten at Eisenhower Elementary School
Ms. MacKenzie Unruh, Teacher of Special Education at Lincoln Elementary School
Ms. Patricia Cauthon, Teacher of Special Education at Ellinwood Schools (transition program)
Ms. Natasha Hardcastle, Teacher of Preschool at Helping Hands Preschool
Ms. Cynthia Brack, Teacher of Special Education at Ellinwood Schools (transition program)
Ms. Shawn Howell, Teacher of Special Education at Lincoln Elementary School
Mrs. Anna Alvarez, Teacher of Spanish at Great Bend High School
Licensed Teacher Resignations
Mr. Dustin Cook, Teacher of Math at Great Bend High School
Ms. Abby Sandmann, Teacher of English at Great Bend High School
Mrs. Lisa Thompson, Teacher of Spanish at Great Bend High School
Mrs. Audra Seeman, Teacher of English at Great Bend High School
Ms. Courtney True, Teacher of Math at Great Bend High School