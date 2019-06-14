USD 428 teacher appointments & resignations

A copy of the personnel report approved by the USD 428 Board of Education on June 10, 2019.

Licensed Teacher Appointments

Ms. Taylor Holstrom, Teacher of Kindergarten at Eisenhower Elementary School

Ms. MacKenzie Unruh, Teacher of Special Education at Lincoln Elementary School

Ms. Patricia Cauthon, Teacher of Special Education at Ellinwood Schools (transition program)

Ms. Natasha Hardcastle, Teacher of Preschool at Helping Hands Preschool

Ms. Cynthia Brack, Teacher of Special Education at Ellinwood Schools (transition program)

Ms. Shawn Howell, Teacher of Special Education at Lincoln Elementary School

Mrs. Anna Alvarez, Teacher of Spanish at Great Bend High School

Licensed Teacher Resignations

Mr. Dustin Cook, Teacher of Math at Great Bend High School

Ms. Abby Sandmann, Teacher of English at Great Bend High School

Mrs. Lisa Thompson, Teacher of Spanish at Great Bend High School

Mrs. Audra Seeman, Teacher of English at Great Bend High School

Ms. Courtney True, Teacher of Math at Great Bend High School