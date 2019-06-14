Police: Kan. woman jailed for shooting man during fight

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, police responded to 1611 SE 29th Street in Topeka after report of a fight and possible shooting, according to Lt. Robert Simmons. Officers arrived in the area but learned the individuals from the fight had left in vehicles.

A short time later 23-year-old Daven Eufemio Runyan arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators learned he was the victim from the disturbance and that the shooter was a

known acquaintance, according to Simmons. Just after 6p.m, Officers arrested Kathalena

Jean Rowzer, 23, Topeka, and booked her into the Shawnee County Department of

Corrections on requested charges of Aggravated Battery.