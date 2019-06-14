Not all Kan. leaders happy with court ruling on school funding

TOPEKA —Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and other leaders are responding the state Supreme Court decision approving a new law boosting funding for public schools.

Today’s KS Supreme Court decision was a victory for Kansas and our kids. Educating our kids is not just one of the best ways to address challenges facing our state, it’s also our moral and constitutional obligation. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/Xe0OX8prP0 — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) June 14, 2019

The high court declined in its ruling Friday to close the protracted education funding lawsuit that prompted the decision.

The school finance law boosted funding roughly $90 million a year.

The court declared the new money is sufficient under the Kansas Constitution but said it was keeping the underlying lawsuit open to ensure that the state keeps its funding promises.

This is the Kansas State Department of Education official statement: https://t.co/oYRIgrUe8h #KansansCan — KS Dept of Education (@ksdehq) June 14, 2019

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly had hoped the Supreme Court would end the lawsuit. Four local school districts sued in 2010.

The districts’ attorneys argued the new law would not provide enough new money after the 2019-20 school year. Education funding tops $4 billion a year.