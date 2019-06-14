Great Bend Post

Not all Kan. leaders happy with court ruling on school funding

TOPEKA —Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and other leaders are responding the state Supreme Court decision approving a new law boosting funding for public schools.

The high court declined in its ruling Friday to close the protracted education funding lawsuit that prompted the decision.

The school finance law boosted funding roughly $90 million a year.

The court declared the new money is sufficient under the Kansas Constitution but said it was keeping the underlying lawsuit open to ensure that the state keeps its funding promises.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly had hoped the Supreme Court would end the lawsuit. Four local school districts sued in 2010.

The districts’ attorneys argued the new law would not provide enough new money after the 2019-20 school year. Education funding tops $4 billion a year.