Golden Belt Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

GREAT BEND, Kan. – Each year Golden Belt Community Foundation helps students realize their dreams with scholarships made possible through the generosity of caring donors. The Foundation is now accepting the following scholarship applications.

Chester Crane Memorial Scholarship Fund

Mr. Chester (Chet) Crane was a lifetime resident of Pawnee County, he was a retired clerk/maintenance person for Doerr Manufacturing of Larned for 60 years. He was of the Christian faith, Charter member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Life Member of Disabled American Veterans. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart.

– Must be a Larned High School graduate

– Must be attending a college, vocational, or technological school in Kansas

– Preference to those with a financial need (Upload FAFSA)

– Innate or acquired aptitude for the trade, occupation, or profession which they are studying

Ray A. Cheely Vocational Scholarship Fund

Ray A. Cheely graduated from Great Bend High School in 1971, attended Barton Community College and graduated with an accounting degree in 1975 from Fort Hays State University. He went on to become a Certified Public Accountant. His business, Ray A. Cheely, Chartered, specialized in small business accounting and consulting as well as personal accounting and tax returns. He began work in the accounting firm in his junior year of high school and continued until his passing in 2009.

The primary purpose of the Fund shall be to provide scholarship support to vocational students pursuant to the following recommended criteria:

– Barton County high school graduate or Barton County resident for at least two years

– Plans to continue to reside in the area after program completion

– Must attend an accredited vocational school, trade school, pursuing a certificate program, or 2-year associate degree from a community college (excluding continuing education units/credits to assist with professional licensure)

– Preference to programs that encourage local entrepreneurship, a better paying local job, or filling a community gap

– Students with a GED, high school diploma, or with an existing college undergraduate degree wanting to make a career change may apply (excludes students with graduate degrees)

– No preference or requirement for GPA or ACT score

– Preference for financial need, especially if program is not eligible for Title IV funding, otherwise the amount of aid shall not exceed the cost of attendance

Victor Memorial Scholarship

The Victor Memorial Scholarship was established by Roberta Lee “Bobbie” Victor Wallace to honor sisters Mary Lois Victor and Vilotte Victor. Their parents, Mary Vilotte Garrett Victor (1845-1887) and Robert McClure Victor (1833-1915) had 10 children: Martha, Mary Lois, Valerie, Victoria, Pearl, Lillian, John, Roberta Lee “Bobbie”, Jennie, and Vilotte. Their mother, Mary Vilotte, passed away a year after Vilotte was born.

– Must be a Larned High School graduating senior

– Must have at least a 2.5 GPA

– Must not be receiving significant other financial aid & scholarship (Include FAFSA)

The applications can be found at www.goldenbeltcf.org/scholarships. Completed applications must be submitted online by 5:00 P.M. CST., Monday, July 1, 2019.

For questions, please call Teresa Mazouch, Golden Belt Community Foundation Program Officer, at 620-792-3000 or email teresa@goldenbeltcf.org.

Golden Belt Community Foundation

At over $22 million in total assets and more than 184 funds under management, the Golden Belt Community Foundation has been connecting people who care to causes that matter since 1996. Golden Belt Community Foundation exists to provide non-profit organizations in central Kansas with a permanent source of support and to serve as a vehicle for charitable giving for donors. GBCF serves the counties of Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford. For more information about Golden Belt Community Foundation, call (620) 792-3000 or visit their website at www.goldenbeltcf.org.