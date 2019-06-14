Friday Sports Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets was suspended because of rain, moments after Harrison Bader hit an RBI double with two outs in the top of the ninth inning that made it 4-all. Play will resume Friday beginning in the bottom of the ninth. That will be followed by the regularly scheduled game between the teams.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nicky Lopez hit his first major league homer in the stadium where he played college ball, Homer Bailey allowed two hits in six shutout innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 in the first big league regular season game played in Nebraska. The Royals won two of three over the Tigers for their first series win since April 12-14 against Cleveland. The game at TD Ameritrade Park coincided with the buildup to the College World Series, which begins Saturday.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — At age 100, Marge Kirchhoefer is among the oldest St. Louis Blues fans. Now that they are Stanley Cup champions, she knows exactly how she will celebrate. She plans to drink champagne. There is a sense of celebration and relief across St. Louis, which has had champions in baseball and football. Now fans have their first NHL championship, too.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Major League Baseball brought a regular-season game to Nebraska for the first time when the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals played at TD Ameritrade Park. The game gave some of the players a chance to relive their College World Series experiences. The Tigers’ Brandon Dixon and Grayson Greiner were on opposing teams in the 2012 CWS. KC’s Whit Merrifield had the national championship-clinching hit for South Carolina in 2010 in the last game played at Rosenblatt Stadium.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed kicker Harrison Butker to a five-year contract extension, locking up the former Panthers practice squad player through the 2024 season.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A key NCAA official says six schools are going to be facing allegations of Level I violations as early as next month, the latest fallout in the college basketball corruption scandal. Stan Wilcox, vice president for regulatory affairs for the NCAA, tells CBS Sports that two high-profile programs will be notified in early July, the others at a later date.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ The Toronto Raptors have won their first NBA championship by defeating the Golden State Warriors, 114-110 in Game 6 at Oakland. Series MVP Kawhi scored 22 points, including a technical and two free throws in the final second to wrap up the title and end the Warriors’ shot at a three-peat. Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry scored 26 points apiece to lead Toronto.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Justin Rose closed with three straight birdies to take the lead at 6 under through one round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Rose was two off the pace until his birdie run moved him one shot ahead of Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise and Louis Oosthuizen. Rose also eagled the par-5 sixth hole to make up for his lone bogey.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy and David Freese belted two-run homers to back Clayton Kershaw as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs, 7-3. Bellinger also belted a solo shot in the seventh to help the NL West leaders drop the Cubs one game behind Milwaukee in the NL Central. Kershaw worked six innings but spotted Chicago a 3-0 lead after Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant hit leadoff homers.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 10 Seattle 5

Final Toronto 12 Baltimore 3

Final L-A Angels 5 Tampa Bay 3

Final Boston 7 Texas 6

Final Kansas City 7 Detroit 3

Final Chi White Sox 5 N-Y Yankees 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 5

Final Arizona 5 Washington 0

Final Colorado 9 San Diego 6

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Chi Cubs 3

St. Louis at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 114 Golden State 110