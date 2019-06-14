Former 113th district legislator accused of mistreatment of dependent adult

SALINE COUNTY — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in the case against a former state representative accused of mistreatment of a dependent adult.

On June 5, authorities arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Dannebohm on a Saline County District Court warrant on allegations that also include deception between $25,000 and $100,000, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s office.

Dannebohm posted bond and made a first court appearance June 6. The preliminary hearing is scheduled July 23, according to Brad Sutton of the Saline County Attorney’s office.

In 2014, Dannebohm, also known as J. Basil Dannebohm, ran unopposed and won a seat in the Kansas House representing the 113th District while living in Ellinwood.

He served just 42 days and resigned due to Parkinson’s disease.

Dannebohm has ties to Hays, as well. He grew up in Ellinwood and moved to Hays to attend Thomas More Prep-Marian.

In 2015, he organized the Emerald Ball at Fort Hays State University, an event designed to raise money for and awareness of Parkinson’s disease. He has also served as a speaker at FHSU in the past.