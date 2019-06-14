Cop Shop (6/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/13)

Fire

At 1:01 a.m. a fire was reported at NE 110 Avenue & NE 40 Road in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:54 a.m. an accident with a deer was reported in the 1000 block of NE 100 Avenue in Claflin.

Criminal Damage

At 7:50 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 4104 2nd Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/13)

Warrant Arrest

At 9:20 a.m. Robert Crawford was arrested at 1217 Williams.

Traumatic Injuries

At 10:27 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1209 Williams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 1416 Lakin Avenue.

At 1:42 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & McKinley Street.

Theft

At 4:07 p.m. a theft was reported at 911 Grant Street.

Injury Accident

At 4:46 p.m. an accident that occurred earlier was reported at 3209 10th Street.