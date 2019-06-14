Comfort Pro expands to offer Perma-Glaze refinishing and more

BUSINESS NEWS

Bath Pro, a division of Comfort Pro, recently announced the expansion of their company to include Perma-Glaze refinishing services. The locally owned contractor for heating and air conditioning, plumbing, and water and air quality saw a need among their customers and found a solution.

“Twenty years ago Perma-Glaze was a popular option for people wanting to get a second life out of their tubs and showers, but the company that offered it closed and many people thought that Perma-Glaze had gone away,” says Barry Stalcup, owner of Comfort Pro. “We recently became a licensed dealer for the national franchise so that this proprietary process can once again be an option for homeowners in our service area.”

Perma-Glaze is a proprietary surface restoration process that brings new life to bathtubs, showers, countertops, tile walls, and more.

“One of our employees was professionally trained in auto body paint, and the process we use to professionally resurface these tubs and showers is actually very similar,” Stalcup says. “Shane Jonas went to a special week-long training to learn the Perma-Glaze process to make sure that we had mastered every step of the process before launching this to the public.”

Since launching the new division of their company, Bath Pro has become a popular solution for fiberglass repair. And now the Perma-Glaze option is a an addition to that list of services.

In addition to coating tubs in solid colors such as white or almond, customers can also select from a series of ‘liquid granite’ finishes that give a more stone-like appearance to countertops or tile walls.

“People would be so surprised at how incredible this option really is. You don’t have to rip out something in good shape just because it’s an ugly color anymore,” Stalcup says. “We can bring new life and create a brand new

surface that will last for years to come. We guarantee it.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the new division of Comfort Pro can contact their team in Great Bend, Larned, or Russell. Perma-Glaze is available anywhere in Central or Western Kansas, with free estimates.