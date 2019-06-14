Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/13)

BOOKED: Robert Crawford of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Shilo J. Tomlinson of La Crosse for RHDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $25,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jamie S. Katuka for BTDC case for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Bruce Felder on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Joseph McNett on order to convey, being held for court.

BOOKED: Kelly Polzin on Barton County District Court case for court hold only.

BOOKED: Nicholas Hicks on Barton County District Court case for hold for court.

BOOKED: Joseph McNett of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $1,983 cash only.

RELEASED: Randy L. Stude on BCDC case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jason Battaglear after receiving an order of release from BTDC.

RELEASED: Hannah Kennedy on BTDC case after receiving a $17,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Oliver Guyton Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC warrant after being released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Eugene Black on BTDC cases after receiving two $2,500 cash only OR bonds.

RELEASED: Nicholas James Foster on BCDC order to report for case for serve sentence.