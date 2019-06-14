Another Kansas house fire blamed on discarded cigarette

SEDGWICK COUNTY — For the second time this week, fire officials in Kansas say discarded smoking materials blamed for a residential fire.

Just after 6a.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to 12351 East Willlowgreen Court in Wichita, according to Captain Jose Ocadiz. As crews arrived on the scene, the found heavy smoke and fire from the home’s garage.

The fire did $60,000 to the home and an additional $40,000 to the contents. A cigarette discarded in a plastic trash can caused the fire, according to Ocadiz.

All family members were able to safely escape because they had working smoke alarms. There were no injuries.

A fire in a duplex Thursday in Hutchinson was blamed on discarded smoking materials.