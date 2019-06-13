Thursday Sports Headlines

MIAMI (AP) — Jordan Yamamoto pitched seven innings to win his major league debut, and Garrett Cooper hit a grand slam as the Miami Marlins broke a six-game losing streak by beating the St. Louis Cardinals 9-0. Yamamoto, acquired last year in the Christian Yelich trade, allowed three hits and two walks and threw 95 pitches. The rookie also earned an RBI with a squeeze bunt.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brandon Dixon broke an eighth-inning tie with a sacrifice fly that sent the Detroit Tigers past the Kansas City Royals 3-2. Miguel Cabrera also had a sacrifice fly for the Tigers, and Ronny Rodriguez hit an RBI double. The teams now head to Omaha, Nebraska, to play the first Major League Baseball game in that state Thursday night as a prelude to the College World Series, which begins Saturday in the same ballpark.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has landed small forward Jalen Wilson, the last remaining top-50 prospect, to polish off a recruiting class that will finish among the top 20 in the country. The 6-foot-8 Wilson was a longtime commit to Michigan, but he reopened his recruitment when coach John Beilein left the Wolverines for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wilson took visits to North Carolina and Kansas before making his pledge to the Jayhawks public.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) _ The St. Louis Blues are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in their 52-year history following a 4-1 victory in Game 7 of the final. Ryan O’Reilly was named the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP after providing a goal and an assist to finish with 23 points in the postseason. Alex Pietrangelo also had a goal and an assist to back Jordan Binnington, who stopped 32 shots and was perfect until Matt Grzelcyk beat him with 2:10 left to cap the scoring.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant has confirmed that he has undergone surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon. He got hurt about two minutes into the second quarter in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Toronto after scoring 11 points in just 12 minutes. Durant posted on social media Wednesday the severity of his injury. He was in action for the first time since suffering a strained right calf during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 7 Cleveland 2

Final Milwaukee 6 Houston 3, 14 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 6 Tampa Bay 2

Final Boston 4 Texas 3

Final Toronto 8 Baltimore 6

Final Seattle 9 Minnesota 6, 10 Innings

Final Detroit 3 Kansas City 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 10 Colorado 1

Final Arizona 2 Philadelphia 0

Final Miami 9 St. Louis 0

Final Atlanta 8 Pittsburgh 7, 11 Innings

Final San Francisco 4 San Diego 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 4 Boston 1