Sheriff’s office seeking information on wanted Kan. felon

STOCKTON — The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating Ethan James Morgan 26. Morgan is pictured below along with the vehicle Morgan is driving — a goldish, four-door 1997 Buick LeSabre.

Morgan is wanted on a Rooks County District Warrant for Distribution of Methamphetamine that was issued June 3 and has a bond of $60,000. The warrant is a result of numerous, active narcotics investigations by the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office.

Morgan is believed to be staying in Natoma and frequently is in the Stockton, Plainville, Russell and Hays areas. Morgan has previously served time in prison for arson, criminal threat, and felony flee and elude.

He has previous convictions for arson, criminal threat and flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Attempts to locate Morgan by law enforcement have been unsuccessful, and contact by phone with Morgan has been made. If Morgan is seen or if anyone has information that could lead to the arrest of Morgan, please contact the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 425-6312 or your local law enforcement.