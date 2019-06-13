Police: Suspect, victim exchange gunfire during Kan. robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery but are not getting cooperation from the victim.

Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 1300 Block of SW Harrison in Topeka for a report of shots fired, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

Officers made contact with several victims of an attempted aggravated robbery at a single apartment and located signs of a struggle and shooting which occurred within the apartment. It was apparent that both a victim of the aggravated robbery and a suspect exchanged gunfire, according to Jones.

At 9:10 pm, officers were called to a local hospital to meet with a person suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound. The person being treated for the injury, a 27-year-old male, gave vague information about how he was shot and there is not enough information available at this time to suggest the two incidents are related to each other, according to Jones.