Marshall applauds USDA decision to bring facilities to Kansas City

Press release from Congressman Roger Marshall’s Office…

Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Secretary Sonny Perdue’s decision to move the Economic Research Service (ERS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), which translates to roughly 700 jobs, to the Kansas City area.

“After more than a year of hard work on the part of USDA, Kansas and Missouri’s Congressional Delegations, local officials, our universities, and many more – this announcement is welcomed news and will be great for our entire region,” Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., said. “The Animal Health Corridor, the innovation hub that stretches from Manhattan, Kansas to Columbia, Missouri, is already home to the highest concentration of animal health and nutrition companies on the planet. The move by NIFA and ERS only strengthens that position and will benefit our communities for many years to come.”

The Kansas City area was selected out of 136 “Expressions of Interest” from locations in 35 states.

USDA narrowed the list of locations using a set of established criteria defined by USDA, NIFA, and ERS leadership. The criteria included:

Quality of Life: Subcategory examples include Diversity Index, Residential Housing Costs, Access to Healthcare, and Home and Community Safety Ranking.

Costs (Capital and Operating): Subcategory examples include Commercial Real Estate Costs, CPI Index, and Wage Costs.

Workforce: Subcategory examples include Labor Force Growth Rate, Unemployment Rate, and the Labor Force Population.

Logistics / IT Infrastructure: Subcategory examples include Lodging Availability, Proximity to Customers, and Airport Accessibility.

