KWEC – Calling all campers

The Kansas Wetlands Education Center is offering three different aquatic camps this summer, all focused on nature-related themes and time out-of-doors.

Held in partnership with the Great Bend Recreation Center, Aquatic Camp gets kids outside in the water hunting for the animals that live there. Children will collect animals, identify them and learn more about their lives in and out of the water. New this year, for those who can wear them, are child-size waders. Crafts and other activities round out the day.

Aquatic Camp is held on June 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with children transported by Great Bend Recreation. Register with the Rec Center by calling 620-282-0486. There is a fee for this camp.

Discovery Camps will be held in July for two age groups. Discovery Camp I, for 1st through 3rd grades, is full-day, running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on July 8 and 10. Discover Camp II, for 4th through 6th grades, on July 16 and 18, runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. All snacks are provided but campers must bring a lunch. There are fees for both camps. Both camps feature outdoor exploration during the cooler part of the day, followed by indoor activities during the heat of the day, including experiments, crafts, games and other activities.

Discovery Camp Registration is required by June 21, by calling 877-243-9268. There are a limited number of spaces so don’t delay.