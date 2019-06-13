Kansas woman admits role in death of mother’s boyfriend

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (AP) — A Baldwin City woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her mother’s boyfriend at a northeast Kansas lake.

Jefferson County Attorney Josh Ney announced Thursday that Ashlyn Hemmerling pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder after prosecutors presented evidence in her trial in Jefferson County District Court.

She was charged in the March 2018 shooting death of 22-year-old Taylor Dean Sawyer in a remote area of Perry Lake.

Her boyfriend, 23-year-old Jonathan Blevins, was convicted in March of first-degree murder in Sawyer’s death. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.

Authorities said Sawyer was the boyfriend of Hermmerling’s mother, Sarah Hemmerling, who was charged with obstruction before that charge was dropped.

Hemmerling’s sentencing is scheduled for July 25.