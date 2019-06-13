Ellsworth Co. man enters plea in February robbery

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

Tanner Lee Cullens pleaded no-contest to an amended complaint in Ellis County District Court on Thursday to charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated intimidation of a victim and aggravated battery.

The plea was entered after a plea agreement was negotiated with Cullens, from Ellsworth County, with the state dropping charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault as part of the agreement.

The charges carry a potential sentence of 27 years and up to a $500,000 fine.

As part of the plea agreement, the state recommended imprisonment totaling 71 months, with a further 36 months of post-release supervision.

Cullens was also required to give a statement detailing his involvement with co-defendant Jeremy David Schulmeister surrounding the charges.

23rd Judicial District Chief Judge Glenn Braun found Cullens guilty after he entered his plea.

Cullins along with Schulmeister were charged after they allegedly offered a ride to Max Diederich, on Feb. 7, but instead took Diederich took a rural area at gunpoint and robbed him of his phone, clothing and cash, before forcing him out of a moving vehicle.

Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 5.