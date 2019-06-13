Kansas home of imprisoned racecar driver up for sale

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — The suburban Kansas City home of a pro racecar driver imprisoned for running an illegal $2 billion payday loan operation is going up for sale later this month as the government recovers assets to pay back cheated consumers.

Scott Tucker’s house in Leawood, Kanas, has a listing price of $2.1 million. Internal Revenue Service agents took possession of the 4,500-square-foot house in March after Tucker’s wife abandoned the property, leaving furnishings, an artwork collection and exercise equipment behind. The estate sale starts June 21.

Prosecutors say the former American Le Mans Series champion preyed on vulnerable borrowers and used the lending business proceeds to finance a professional auto racing team. He is serving more than 16 years in prison on fraud and other charges.