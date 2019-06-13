Kansas felon jailed for alleged violent attack on woman

HUTCHINSON— A man on community corrections for aggravated assault for a case from 2016 was arrested once again in another domestic case.

Deangelo Cantu, 22, is accused of battering his girlfriend, punching her in the face and cracking her tooth. Cantu fled before police arrived.

Police were familiar with his his black pickup. They conducted a traffic stop and believed he was under the influence of alcohol, according to statements in court Wednesday.

Cantu faces potential charges that include aggravated battery, driving under the influence and driving while suspended. Cantu is on corrections for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening another person with a gun in September 2016.