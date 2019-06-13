Hospital purchases naming rights to Kansas Expocentre

TOPEKA —Stormont Vail Health has signed a 10-year partnership agreement with Spectra, the venue management company of the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Kansas, in which the arena will be renamed the Stormont Vail Events Center.

According to a media release from the hospital, the agreement, approved by the Shawnee County Commission, includes major exterior and interior signage, a Mothers Room, and brand recognition in all advertising for the facility. The arena’s website domain has changed to www.StormontVailEventsCenter.com, reflecting the arena’s new name. Stormont Vail has a long history in Topeka and a devotion to improving the health of the communities it serves. This partnership is an investment in the health and wellness of the community, both physically and economically.

“Our mission to improve the health of our community goes far beyond physical health,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and chief executive officer for Stormont Vail Health. “Investing in our city and fostering local partnerships around improving the community’s overall health is vital. Both of our organizations have a long history in Topeka and we are looking forward to all the positive momentum partnering with Spectra will bring.”

Kellen Seitz, general manager of the Kansas Expocentre for Spectra, said, “Our management efforts to promote a positive and patron centric environment for our venue align perfectly with Stormont Vail Health. We couldn’t think of a better partner to advance and engage in community efforts than a true Topeka born and bred company. This naming rights partnership will continue to advance the venue forward in our industry and we are so proud to be aligned with such a great community leader in Stormont Vail Health.”

The multi-facility campus is undergoing a $48 million renovation projected to be completed by May 2021.

For a list of upcoming events, please visit www.StormontVailEventsCenter.com