Great Bend teacher recognized after performing Heimlich Maneuver on choking student

Dr. Sherri Brantley, a teacher from the Great Bend Middle School, was honored Monday night at the USD 428 Board of Education meeting with the R.O.S.E. Award. R.O.S.E. stands for Recognizing Outstanding Support of Education. USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says Brantley was able to dislodge a piece of gum that a student was choking on earlier this year.

“She went above and beyond the call of duty,” Thexton said. “The student was choking on a piece of gum and Dr. Brantley performed the Heimlich Maneuver and dislodged the gum from the child’s throat.”

Brantley was nominated for the award by Great Bend Middle School Principal David Reiser. She was handed the award by Thexton at the District Education Center.

“We appreciate everything Dr. Brantley does for our kids,” Thexton added.