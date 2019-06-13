Cop Shop (6/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/12)
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 4:30 p.m. a burglary was reported at 767 N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.
Theft
At 6:02 p.m. a theft was reported at 349 NW 10 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/12)
Theft
At 9:36 a.m. a theft was reported at 2334 Main Street.
At 12:09 p.m. a theft was reported at 1010 Odell Street.
At 1:33 p.m. theft of a batter was reported at 710 Washington Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:47 p.m. an accident was reported at 167 S. US 281 Highway. Worked by BTSO.
Criminal Damage
At 4:37 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 217 Chestnut Street.
Burglary / In Progress
At 7:43 p.m. a burglary was reported at 716 Morton Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 3821 10th Street.