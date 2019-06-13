Cop Shop (6/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/12)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 4:30 p.m. a burglary was reported at 767 N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.

Theft

At 6:02 p.m. a theft was reported at 349 NW 10 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (6/12)

Theft

At 9:36 a.m. a theft was reported at 2334 Main Street.

At 12:09 p.m. a theft was reported at 1010 Odell Street.

At 1:33 p.m. theft of a batter was reported at 710 Washington Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:47 p.m. an accident was reported at 167 S. US 281 Highway. Worked by BTSO.

Criminal Damage

At 4:37 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 217 Chestnut Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 7:43 p.m. a burglary was reported at 716 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 3821 10th Street.