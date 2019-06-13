Great Bend Post

Company buys 2 water parks in deal with Schlitterbahn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas-based water park company has sold two of its attractions and given the buyer the right to acquire its Kansas site where a 10-year-old boy was killed nearly three years ago.

Schlitterbahn on Thursday announced the $261 million agreement with Cedar Fair Entertainment to sell a water park and resort in New Braunfels, Texas, and another property in Galveston, Texas. Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair will also have the right to buy the company’s Kansas water park for $6 million in cash.

The deal comes after Schlitterbahn remained mum on its plans for the Kansas City, Kansas, park where Caleb Schwab was decapitated in August of 2016 on the 17-story Verruckt slide.

Caleb’s family received nearly $20 million in settlements and two women who were seriously injured while riding with him settled for an undisclosed amount.