Careless use of smoking materials started Kan. duplex fire

RENO COUNTY — Authorities say the careless use of smoking materials is to blame for a fire in Reno County.

Just before 5a.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to 17 Maple Street in Hutchinson for a report of a structure fire. First arriving crews reported a working fire in a 1 ½ story duplex, according to Fire Chief Steve Beers.

Crews were able to contain the fire with an interior fire attack, but not before it did extensive damage to the kitchen area of the one of the duplexes.

Smoke and heat damage were also noted in the structure. Even though the building was reported vacant, fire crews searched the vacant building for individuals as citizens have been seen near and in the structure. No one was located inside the structure after a search was completed.

Crews were on scene for over two hours. No injuries were reported. At the time of the fire, no gas or electricity was provided to the home. Fire investigators have ruled the cause of this fire as careless use of smoking materials. These smoking materials then ignited some nearby clothing.