Bat Cats Shutout Mulvane 1-0

Tanner Howe and Easton young combine to shutout the Mulvane Patriots 1-0 Wednesday night in a Sunflower Collegiate League game in Mulvane.

Howe earned the victory as he went seven innings, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out five. Young recorded last six outs to earn the save for the Bat Cats who improved to 6-3 on the season.

Great Bend scored the games only run in the fourth thanks to an rbi hit by Eric Monson that scored Daunte Freeman. Brady Michel went 2-3 for the the Bat Cats who get a day off before returning the Wichita area Friday night with a double header against the Wichita Sluggers.