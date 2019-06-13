Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/12)

BOOKED: Juan Manuel Jurado-Garcia of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for sexual exploitation of a child with a bond of $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Garrett Mallow of Great Bend on CKCC warrant for arrest and detain, no bond.

BOOKED: Tyler Partington of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, criminal damage, and obstruction, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Randy Stude of Larned was booked for DUI, failure to maintain single lane, ITOL, on Barton County District Court case with $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Jason Bitter of Great Bend posted a 48-hour OR bond on GBMC case for battery DV and criminal damage.