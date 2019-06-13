After 4 week search, police catch suspect wanted for Kan. shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred May 16 and after asking the public for help have located and arrested a suspect.

Just after 8p.m. May 16, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 Block of SE 23rd Street in Topeka in reference a disturbance and argument between two people known to one another. One of them had been shot, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Upon officers arrival police located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life threating gunshot wound.

Officers interviewed witnesses, the victim and collected evidence from the scene.

Just after 3:30p.m. Wednesday, officers in the area of the shooting recognize the suspect identified as 36-year-old Jessica Spencer and were able to take her into custody without incident. She was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and is being held on requested charges of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault.

