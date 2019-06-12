Wildfire training support coming to a Department near you

For the first time in state history, the Kansas legislature has appropriated funds to the Kansas Forest Service for statewide wildfire suppression and mitigation efforts. This is an important step forward in the cause of wildfire control and prevention, according to the Kansas State official who will oversee this newly-funded program. State fire management officer Mark Neely outlines this initiative.

In ramping up wildfire control training for rural volunteer fire departments, this new funding will place expert trainers across the state.

Neely says the other objective of this program is to reach out to rural residents and communities with information on protecting property from wildfires, and on wildfire prevention. To learn more about this new wildfire outreach program, go to www.kansasforests.org.