Wednesday Sports Headlines

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Dakota Hudson allowed one run in a career-high seven innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals handed the Miami Marlins their sixth consecutive defeat, 7-1. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina returned after missing 11 games because of a strained right thumb and went 2 for 5 with a single and double. Marcell Ozuna punctuated the victory with a ninth-inning homer, his 18th.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler had the tying RBI double in the eighth inning and Cheslor Cuthbert followed with the go-ahead run-scoring single to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Adalberto Mondesi started the rally with his third hit of the game, a double with one out off Daniel Stumpf, and scored on Soler’s ensuing hit off Victor Alcantara. Terrance Gore ran for Soler and stole third before scoring on Cuthbert’s single between three fielders in right field.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Defensive tackle Chris Jones chose to skip the beginning of the Kansas City Chiefs’ mandatory three-day minicamp, the latest step in the growing discord over his looming contract situation. Jones is hoping to parlay the finest season of his career into a massive payday as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. But with negotiations seemingly going nowhere, the affable 24-year-old defensive tackle opted against participating in the Chiefs’ voluntary workouts.

MIAMI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been activated from the 10-day injured list, and the team optioned rookie catcher Andrew Knizner to Triple-A Memphis. The moves were made before the Cardinals’ game at Miami. Molina missed 11 games after being sidelined May 29 with a strained right thumb tendon.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has added Iowa sharpshooter Isaiah Moss as a graduate transfer. The addition of Moss strengthens the backcourt and provides a 3-point threat that the Jayhawks had been lacking on their roster. Moss was a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, averaging 9.2 points last season.

National Headlines

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A spokeswoman for the national prosecutor’s office in the Dominican Republic says a second person has been arrested in the investigation into the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz. There is no public indication the man is the suspected shooter. A spokeswoman Julieta reported the arrest to a group of journalists via WhatsApp on Tuesday night. Ortiz, who was wounded Sunday night, is being treated at a Boston hospital.

HOUSTON (AP) _ Rookie Yordan Alvarez hit one of Houston’s four home runs to become the first player in franchise history to homer in his first two major league games and lead the Astros to a 10-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Yuli Gurriel, Robinson Chirinos and Tyler White also homered for the Astros, who won for the fourth time in five games.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Fiers pitched six effective innings, Matt Olson and Khris Davis hit consecutive homers, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Fiers allowed two runs and three hits, and is 4-0 in seven starts beginning with his no-hitter against Cincinnati on May 7. Tommy Pham homered for the Rays, who are 16 games over .500 despite an 18-15 record at home.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ The NBA says Toronto’s Marc Gasol should have been given two free throws with 49 seconds left of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, a game that the Raptors lost to Golden State by one point. Gasol was fouled by the Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins on a drive. The acknowledgment came in the league’s Last Two Minute Report that was issued Tuesday.

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday on the remaining charges against former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. after a jury convicted him of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman but could not break a deadlock over two other counts of rape. Prosecutors did not immediately say whether they would retry the eight undecided charges. Winslow currently faces up to nine years in prison and must register as a sex offender. Winslow’s attorneys say they plan to appeal.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 12 N-Y Mets 5

Final N-Y Mets 10 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Cleveland 2 Cincinnati 1, 10 Innings

Final Chi White Sox 7 Washington 5

Final Houston 10 Milwaukee 8

Final L-A Angels 5 L-A Dodgers 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 4 Toronto 2

Final Texas 9 Boston 5

Final Oakland 4 Tampa Bay 3

Final Minnesota 6 Seattle 5

Final Kansas City 3 Detroit 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 7 Arizona 4

Final St. Louis 7 Miami 1

Final Atlanta 7 Pittsburgh 5, 8 Innings

Final Colorado 10 Chi Cubs 3

Final San Francisco 6 San Diego 5