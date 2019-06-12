Website coming to build trauma informed community in Barton County

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Adverse Childhood Experiences, known as ACEs, is the term used to describe all types of abuse, neglect, and other potentially traumatic experiences to occur to people under the age of 18. ACEs could include a parent becoming incarcerated, the loss of a loved one, physical harm, or hunger.

Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider says these things can change the way your brain is wired. This is part of the reason Barton County started the RISE UP initiative. Classes are available for those children that have already faced adversity, but Schneider says a website would also help get the information out.

“We came together and asked what do we need the most?” Schneider said. “A website will allow us to share this information and our passion for change. The website will educate people about ACEs and more so about resiliency in a community.”

Barton County Commissioners passed the motion to hire Forcefield Design to develop a website for a cost of $2,800, and expense that will come from the Health Department’s General Fund. There will be an $18 monthly fee to maintain the website. The website will provide educational services and a calendar of trainings to help understand ACEs.

“We have about 20 trained community members that are willing to provide classes that explain ACEs,” said Schneider.

Forcefield Design is operated by an Ellinwood man specializing in web development. RISE UP is a grassroots effort in Barton County to make change happen.