Waters True Value sells business to Gerken

We would like to share the news of the sale of Waters, Inc. to Gerken Rent-All, Inc.. Jim and Bev Waters have created an opportunity that enables them to step back, and still ensure that our company is positioned to grow. This sale maintains Waters as a family-owned, Kansas-based business. The Gerken family operates their businesses with the same philosophy of integrity, service and value that has been the foundation of Waters for the past 125 years.

You may notice some small changes. The Waters True Value name will change to Waters Hardware. This increases the number of suppliers we can purchase from, allowing us to provide a broader range of products and ensure that we continue to provide the best value we can to our customers.“Waters Rental” will be updated to “Gerken Rent-All,” but will continue to function inside the Waters Hardware store as it does now.

None of the Waters locations are closing, in fact, we will be adding two additional retail stores. They are located in Paola and Garnett, Kansas. Gerken Rent-All also has operations in 10 eastern Kansas communities and 3 in neighboring western Missouri. The store management teams and employees will not change, and the hours and days we’re open to take care of our customers will be the same.

The Waters family and team thank you for letting us be part of your communities for the past 125 years, and together with the Gerken family and team, we look forward to continuing to serve you in the future.

Waters True Value has stores in Great Bend, Dodge City, Emporia, Junction City, Manhattan, Salina, and Wamego.