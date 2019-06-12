Thursday Weather

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.