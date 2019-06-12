Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Grossardt. Guests include Justin Nash with H&B Communications in Ellinwood. H&B will have its annual Customer Appreciation Day next Tuesday and Justin will talk about some of the new innovations in electronics today, especially TV and a new service called “H&B TV Now.”

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Thursday is reserved for “Newsmakers” and Chip will talk to those people in agriculture who are making headlines.

11A-11:30 “County Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock.

11:30-Noon “Focus on Hoisington” hosted by Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10P Major League Baseball – Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals @ Omaha

10P-12P ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”