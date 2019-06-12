Police capture 2nd suspect in series of Kansas armed robberies

LYON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of armed robberies and have second suspect in custody.

Just after 4a.m. June 5 and at 5 a.m. June 9, the Casey’s General Store at 126 S. Commercial in Emporia was robbed, according to a media release from police. Also at 5p.m. June 9, the Angelina’s Fashion store at 328 Commercial Street in Emporia was robbed. Police believe the 3 robberies are connected. Cash and merchandise was stolen.

On Monday, police arrested 36-year-old Gustavo Perez-Garcia of Emporia. He is being held in the Lyon County Detention Center on requested charges of Aggravated Robbery, according to the release. After a request to help locate a second armed and dangerous suspect, police reported Tueday the arrest of Daniel McClead, 22, Emporia. He was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center overnight.