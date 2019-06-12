Police: 135 animals rescued from Kansas home

BEL AIRE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say 135 animals have been rescued from the home of an alleged hoarder near Wichita.

According to Bel Aire Police, the count on animals rescued during the animal hoarding investigation:

11 Dogs

81 Cats

2 Chickens

2 Guinea Pigs

7 Gerbils

1 Turtle Dove

14 Norwegian Rats

1 Red Eared Slider

15 Ornate Box Turtles

1 Flag Crown tail Beta Fish

The rescue group Beauties and Beasts so far has taken in 10 dogs and one kitten from the home. Randi Carter with Beauties and Beasts says most of those animals had been fixed but some of the older dogs need medical care.

Forty other animals, including the guinea pigs and turtles, went to a pet store, where they will be quarantined for two weeks before getting new homes.