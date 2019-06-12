Officials: Disregard Kansas nuclear power plant alert

COFFEY COUNTY — Authorities in Kansas say an emergency alert indicating an emergency at the Wolf Creek Nuclear Power plant was only a routine test.

According to a social media report for Coffey County Emergency Management, they were “conducting the required weekly test of the IPAWS/EAS system and the test message went live.” The alert was broadcast on several Emergency Alert System radio and television stations.

The system is used by national, state and local authorities to deliver important emergency information such as AMBER alerts and emergency weather information targeted to a specific area.

“Please disregard any warnings for Coffey County, the message does read it is a test.”