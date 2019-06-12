Great Bend man arrested for child porn on cell phone

Detectives with the Great Bend Police Department received information in reference to the possession of child pornography in Great Bend. Detectives began investigating the information and received additional assistance from the local Department for Children and Families.

With the combined efforts of DCF and the Great Bend Police Department, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for an individual’s cellular phone contents. A preliminary search of the device confirmed the child pornography on the individual’s cellular phone.

Through continued investigation efforts, Juan Manuel Jurado Garcia was arrested Tuesday, June 11, on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and booked into the Barton County Detention Center with a bond set at $50,000.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information in reference to this case is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.